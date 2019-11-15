HOUSTON — Astros star Alex Bregman is mourning the loss of another grandparent within a matter of weeks.
The third baseman posted on Instagram Friday the passing of his grandmother with the caption, “Rest in peace Grammy, I love you.”
In the photo, Bregman’s grandmother is shown surrounded by family members.
RELATED: 'RIP Tonight is for you' | Alex Bregman's grandfather dies hours before Game 7
Prior to Game 7 of the World Series earlier this month, Bregman learned of the passing of his grandfather.
"RIP Tonight is for you," the slugger posted on Instagram with a family photo that included grandfather Joe De Oliveira, his mom Jackie's father.
