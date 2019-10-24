HOUSTON — If the Houston Astros have their MVP back to MVP form, the Nationals’ pitchers are going to have their work cut out for them.

Alex Bregman, who is a possible league MVP after his torrid second half of the season, had been in a postseason battling slump. but he may have broken out of it in the bottom half of the second inning when he took Stephen Strasburg deep to tie Game 2 of the World Series at 2-2.

Bregman’s home run came after Houston native Anthony Rendon put the Nationals up 2-0 in the top of the inning with a two-run double.

Going into Game 2 of the World Series, Bregman was 9 for 39 for a .231 average with 1 home run and 4 RBIs. That’s after a regular season, where he hit .296 with 41 home runs and 112 RBIs.