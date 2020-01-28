HOUSTON — Add Alex Bregman to the list of Astros who are finding the love of their lives.

Bregman and Reagan Howard are now engaged.

Bregman's sister, Jessie Bregman, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

The caption read: "I’ve always wanted a sister!!! @reaganelizabeth."

Bregman and Howard were alongside the star third basemen's father, mother and sister in the photos.

A wedding date is unknown at this time.

It's been a busy offseason for the Astros.

Carlos Correa got married and Jose Altuve's wife is pregnant with a girl. Both announcements were made after the 'Stros lost the World Series in late October.

