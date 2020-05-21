Batter up! Alex Bregman wants to analyze your swing

The Houston Astros third baseman is calling for parents to submit swing videos of their baseball and softball players who are 17 and younger.

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman wants to analyze your swing.

The Houston Astros’ star third-baseman posted on his website calling out for players 17 years or younger—with their parent’s permission—to submit videos of their swings. That goes for softball and baseball players.

“One of the things I’m most passionate about is swing mechanics,” Bregman said in a video on his website. “I’m going to share with you what has helped me improve my swing as a Major League Baseball player.”

Every Sunday, Bregman said he’ll release a video of himself reviewing a set of submitted swings.

There’s no cost to submit a video. Parents must go online and fill out of form to request a swing review pin that must be used when submitting a video.

Videos can be shot with a cell phone and are asked to be shot horizontally—not vertically. They must be limited to two minutes.

Bregman is a career .286 hitter in his four seasons in the Major Leagues, all of which have been with the Astros. He has 545 hits, 99 home runs and 320 runs batted in.

He was the second overall pick out of Louisiana State University in the 2015 MLB Draft.