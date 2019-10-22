HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published Oct. 21, 2019*

Alex Bregman: The man. The myth. The MVP?

Houston's All-Star third-baseman has quickly become one of the team's most popular players. He's vying for his first career MVP award this season after putting up ridiculous numbers during the regular season.

His only competition? Mike Trout.

Trout played 134 games to Bregman's 156. Bregman's Astros are in the World Series. Trout's Angels missed the postseason for the fifth straight season.

We know who the real MVP is.

Here are five facts about Bregman that you may not know.

He's a proud graduate of Louisiana State University

Bregman played baseball for three years at LSU and was voted the 2013 National Freshman of the Year by Baseball America; won the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award, as the best college shortstop; and was a two-time All-American.

He was a first-round draft pick -- and No. 2 overall -- in the 2015 MLB draft near the end of his junior year at LSU.

He wears the number 2 because he was picked second overall

After he was passed over by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Astros chose the then-21-year-old as their first draft pick in the 2015 MLB draft.

According to MLB.com, Bregman wore the number 30 at LSU to remind him of the number of teams who passed over him in high school.

His family has a long history with professional baseball -- and the Nationals

Bregman's grandfather Stan Bregman was instrumental in negotiating a deal to bring Hall-of-Famer Ted Williams to Washington as manager of the Nationals, then helped relocate the Nats to Arlington, Texas.

He has a goal to open a school for kids with autism

Autism awareness is an issue close to Bregman's heart. He said he was inspired by the son of a close friend who was diagnosed with autism several years ago.

Through his foundation, AB for Autism, Bregman pledged to donate $1,000 for every win in April.

He invented the #DugoutStare

It's become such a phenomenon that it has its own hashtag. Police departments, firemen, teachers -- people all over the world are paying tribute to it. And it all started with a homerun. Bregman sent one sailing over the Green Monster at Fenway in Game 4 of the 2017 ALDS, and the 'Stros ended up winning 5-4. Back in the dugout afterwards, Bregman's stare at the camera became Bregman's signature home run celebration -- and started a movement.

BONUS: He has his own YouTube channel

From playing pranks on unsuspecting teammates to giving viewers a tour of his home, Bregman's YouTube channel is a goldmine for fans of the young Astro!

Alex Bregman I'm Alex Bregman - I play MLB baseball for the Houston Astros! Check out the channel for vlogs, giving back videos, behind the scenes videos, spring training...

