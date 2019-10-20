HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are on their way to the World Series! 

The 'Stros clinched the ALCS Championship, dominating the New York Yankees.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

All 32 Houston-area Academy Sports + Outdoors stores are staying open late so you can get your 2019 ALCS Championship gear!

Championship items include: 

  • Astros American League Championship Locker Room Men’s Tee 
  • Astros American League Championship Locker Room Women’s Tee 
  • Astros American League Championship Locker Room Youth Tee 
  • Astros American League Championship Locker Room Hat 
  • Astros Cap with 2019 World Series Patch 
  • Astros World Series Novelty Items like Pennants, Koozies, Lanyards, Car Stickers, and More

Dick's Sporting Goods

Houston-area Dick's Sporting Goods locations are also offering ALCS Championship merchandise! Dick's will re-open early on Sunday at 7 a.m.

The 'Stros will face the Washington Nationals in the 2019 MLB World Series.

2019 MLB World Series schedule

  • Game 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 22 at NYY or HOU
  • Game 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 23 at NYY or HOU
  • Game 3 - Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at WSH
  • Game 4 - Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at WSH
  • Game 5 - Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at WSH *
  • Game 6 - Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at NYY or HOU *
  • Game 7 - Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at NYY or HOU *

*if needed

All games telecast on MLB Network, TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

