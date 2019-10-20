HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are on their way to the World Series!

The 'Stros clinched the ALCS Championship, dominating the New York Yankees.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

All 32 Houston-area Academy Sports + Outdoors stores are staying open late so you can get your 2019 ALCS Championship gear!

Championship items include:

Astros American League Championship Locker Room Men’s Tee

Astros American League Championship Locker Room Women’s Tee

Astros American League Championship Locker Room Youth Tee

Astros American League Championship Locker Room Hat

Astros Cap with 2019 World Series Patch

Astros World Series Novelty Items like Pennants, Koozies, Lanyards, Car Stickers, and More

Dick's Sporting Goods

Houston-area Dick's Sporting Goods locations are also offering ALCS Championship merchandise! Dick's will re-open early on Sunday at 7 a.m.

The 'Stros will face the Washington Nationals in the 2019 MLB World Series.

2019 MLB World Series schedule

Game 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 22 at NYY or HOU

Game 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 23 at NYY or HOU

Game 3 - Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at WSH

Game 4 - Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at WSH

Game 5 - Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at WSH *

Game 6 - Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at NYY or HOU *

Game 7 - Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at NYY or HOU *

*if needed

All games telecast on MLB Network, TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

