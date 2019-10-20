HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are on their way to the World Series!
The 'Stros clinched the ALCS Championship, dominating the New York Yankees.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
All 32 Houston-area Academy Sports + Outdoors stores are staying open late so you can get your 2019 ALCS Championship gear!
Championship items include:
- Astros American League Championship Locker Room Men’s Tee
- Astros American League Championship Locker Room Women’s Tee
- Astros American League Championship Locker Room Youth Tee
- Astros American League Championship Locker Room Hat
- Astros Cap with 2019 World Series Patch
- Astros World Series Novelty Items like Pennants, Koozies, Lanyards, Car Stickers, and More
Dick's Sporting Goods
Houston-area Dick's Sporting Goods locations are also offering ALCS Championship merchandise! Dick's will re-open early on Sunday at 7 a.m.
The 'Stros will face the Washington Nationals in the 2019 MLB World Series.
2019 MLB World Series schedule
- Game 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 22 at NYY or HOU
- Game 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 23 at NYY or HOU
- Game 3 - Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at WSH
- Game 4 - Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at WSH
- Game 5 - Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at WSH *
- Game 6 - Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at NYY or HOU *
- Game 7 - Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at NYY or HOU *
*if needed
All games telecast on MLB Network, TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.
