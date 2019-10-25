HOUSTON — When the Astros were looking to bolster their rotation at the trade deadline in 2019, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke most likely wasn't a name many people believed to be available.

On the day the trade was announced, Greinke, 36, was pitching for the Diamondbacks against the Yankees.

Here are five things to know about Greinke:

How did we get him?

The Astros got Greinke and $24 million from Arizona in exchange for 1B Seth Beer, RHP J.B. Bukauskas, RHP Corbin Martin and IF/OF Josh Rojas.

Greinke is signed through the 2021 season.

Greinke will be paid a $32 million salary with a $3 million bonus in 2020 and 2021.

Arizona will pay an additional $3.3 million in 2019, $10.3 million in 2020 and $10.3 million in 2021.

When was he drafted?

Greinke, a high school pitcher from Orlando, was selected sixth overall in the 2002 draft by the Kansas City Royals.

He made his MLB debut in 2004, going 8-11 in 24 starts. He finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

He remained with the Royals through the 2010 season. He won the Cy Young Award in 2009.

Depression and anxiety

Greinke's career was nearly derailed in 2005 and 2006 due to his battle with depression and social anxiety disorder.

He missed most of the 2006 season due to the issues and almost quit baseball altogether.

Pitch repertoire

Greinke throws six different pitches.

He throws:

Four-seam fastball

Two-seam fastball

Cutter

Slider

Curveball

Changeup

Family life

Greinke is married to Emily Kuchar. They met in high school and have two sons.

Kuchar is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and was Miss Daytona Beach USA in 2008.

Bode Nicholas and Griffin, their sons, were born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Greinke's younger brother, Luke, played college baseball at Auburn University. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 12th round of the 2008 draft. Injuries derailed his career within a year.

RELATED: Astros fire assistant GM for Osuna comments during clubhouse celebration

RELATED: How many teams have come back from 0-2 to win the World Series?

RELATED: Justin Verlander now has more postseason strikeouts than any other pitcher in MLB history