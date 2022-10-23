Rookie SS Jeremy Peña named MVP of ALCS after Astros sweep Yankees

Peña accounted for six hits in the four-game sweep of the Yankees, including two homers and two doubles.

NEW YORK — Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was named the most valuable player of the 2022 American League Championship Series.

The Houston Astros completed the sweep of the Yankees with a 6-5 win in Game 4 on Sunday.

Peña tallied six hits in the series, including two homers and two doubles, while hitting out of the two-hole.

His three-run homer in Game 4 tied the game in the third inning. He also homered in Game 1.

Houston will open the World Series at home Friday night against Bryce Harper and the wild-card Philadelphia Phillies, who beat San Diego earlier in the day to close out the best-of-seven NLCS in five games.

It was the first time both pennants were decided on the same day since 1992.