2020 Astros swag, bobbleheads are still up for grabs | Where to get them

The Astros will have 47 giveaway days this season, which is higher than normal because of all the 2020 merchandise the team didn't get to hand out.

HOUSTON — Fans are fired up to see the Astros play in their home opener Thursday.

For the first time since 2019, Astros fans will be in the stands.

It's still hard to believe that no one saw the team play in person last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides cheering on the 'Stros, one of the best parts of going to a home game was walking away with some exclusive Astros swag.

Last year, the team planned to give away 2019 ALCS trophies as well as Justin Verlander Cy Young bobbleheads and Jose Altuve ALCS MVP bobbleheads.

But since no one was in the stands, the team had to keep all of these giveaways in storage.

But don't fret, you can still get your hands on some of the 2020 'Stros merchandise and all you have to do is attend a home game.

There will be 47 giveaways this season, which is higher than normal. These giveaways will be given at the gate for ticketed fans only and merchandise is limited.

April giveaways:

April 8 - 2021 schedule magnet

- 2021 schedule magnet April 9/10 - 2019 AL Champions Trophy

- 2019 AL Champions Trophy April 12/13/14 - Justin Verlander 2019 Cy Young Bobblehead

- Justin Verlander 2019 Cy Young Bobblehead April 23 - Jose Altuve ALCS MVP Bobblehead

- Jose Altuve ALCS MVP Bobblehead April 24 - Yordan Alvarez 2019 Rookie of the Year Bobblehead

- Yordan Alvarez 2019 Rookie of the Year Bobblehead April 25 - Jose Altuve Replica White Jersey