HOUSTON — The 2020 Houston Astros Caravan kicked off Monday!

It's the team’s annual community outreach tour leading up to the Astros FanFest at Minute Maid Park.

They started off by lending a helping hand at the Houston Food Bank. Throughout the morning they sorted through donations, really learning what volunteers there do on a day to day basis.

The team says they use this tour to really connect with the community.

Coincidentally, the MLB is also expected to hand down a punishment for the Astros alleged cheating scandal during the 2017 World Series.

KHOU 11 News asked players if there was any nervousness about what penalties they may face. Their response? They're not focused on that right now.

"Um, you know I don’t know, you know right now we're just focused on doing our job with the community today and just seeing how awesome this community is and Houston in general," pitcher Cy Sneed said.

"This is fan fest. The whole week were gonna be interacting with the community, you know like, and we'll have a chance to know the fans, you know like, it’s all about we play for the fans, we have great fans in Houston, they support us last year the whole year until the last game," shortstop Aledmys Diaz said.

Astros FanFest will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with activities for all ages including autograph sessions with many current and former players, playing catch in the outfield, taking swings in the Astros batting cages, running the bases, bullpen throwing sessions, photo booths of all kinds, fan forums with front office staff and current players, run the bases for fans of all ages, and picture opportunities in the dugouts.

All activity voucher proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation. For more information, visit www.astros.com/fanfest.

Here is the Astros 2020 Caravan schedule leading up to FanFest.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Players: Dustin Garneau, Cy Sneed; Broadcaster: Geoff Blum

Chik-fil-A

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

ORBIT; Shooting Stars

369 S. Mason Rd., Katy, TX 77450

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Players: Myles Straw, Joe Biagini, Cy Sneed; Broadcaster: Geoff Blum

Chik-fil-A

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ORBIT; Shooting Stars

925 N. Loop W, Houston TX, 77008

Thursday, Jan. 16

Players: Abraham Toro, Jack Mayfield, Rogelio Armenteros; Broadcaster: Robert Ford; Shooting Stars

Police vs. Fire Softball Game

6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, TX

Players: Myles Straw, Joe Biagini, Dustin Garneau; Broadcaster: Todd Kalas

St. Arnold’s Brewery Houston - Player Q & A (Josh Reddick, Reid Ryan will join the other players at this stop)

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

ORBIT; Shooting Stars

2000 Lyons Ave., Houston, TX 77020

Astroline Radio Show - Plucker’s (Bill Brown, Joe Biagini, Dustin Garneau only will make this stop)

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shooting Stars

Plucker’s Restaurant, 1400 Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77007

