HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have acquired pitcher Phil Maton and minor league catcher Yainer Diaz from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for OF Myles Straw.

The team announced the deal just after the MLB trade deadline Friday afternoon.

Maton, 28, has gone 2-0 with a 4.57 ERA (21ER/41.1IP) in 38 appearances for the Indians this season. He has struck out 61 hitters in his 41.1 innings for a 13.28 strikeouts per 9.0 ratio, which ranks sixth in the American League (min. 40 IP).

Originally a 20th-round pick by the Padres in 2015, Maton debuted in San Diego in 2017 and has made 182 career appearances in his five Major League seasons with the Padres (2017-19) and Indians (2019-21).

Diaz, 22, has played his entire 2021 season at Class A Lynchburg, hitting .314 (75x239) with 19 doubles, five homers, 50 RBI and an .821 OPS in 61 games.

The right-handed hitting catcher has played in the Indians minor league system his entire career (2017-21) and has appeared in 198 career minor league games, compiling a .326 lifetime batting average.

Straw, 26, hit .262 (85x325) with 34 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 98 games for the Astros this season.

Originally a 12th-round pick of the club in 2015, Straw has spent parts of the last four seasons (2018-21) in Houston, combining to appear in 196 total games.