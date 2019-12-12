HOUSTON — The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to sign third baseman Anthony Rendon to a seven-year deal worth $245 million on Wednesday night at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden confirmed.

Rendon, a native of Houston who graduated from Lamar High School and attended Rice University, helped the Washington Nationals defeat the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series.

The deal includes no deferred money, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Rendon, 29 and going into his age-30 season, had spent the entirety of his career with the Nationals since being drafted sixth overall in 2011.

This past season, Rendon batted .319/.412/.598 (153 OPS+) with 34 home runs and 44 doubles in 146 games with almost as many walks as strikeouts.

Rendon's deal is among the 10 biggest in MLB history, and that's counting free-agent contracts and extensions, CBS Sports reported.

