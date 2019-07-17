Angels relief pitcher Noé Ramirez has been suspended for three games and manager Brad Ausmus for one game after Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick was hit by a pitch in Anaheim on Tuesday night, eventually leading to a verbal confrontation between key figures of both teams.

Marisnick was hit, presumably in retaliation to barreling into Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy while trying to score nine days earlier at Minute Maid Park.

The collision left Lucroy with a concussion and a broken nose. The catcher is out for at least three more weeks.

Retaliation was expected at some point in this four-game series.

But after Marisnick was hit, several of his teammates took exception to it.

"Wasn't everybody expecting something to happen to Jake tonight?" Hinch asked after the game. "I mean, the entire industry was probably expecting it. Our guy got suspended for an unintentional act, and they got a free shot. I feel bad for players nowadays. There's a lot of gray area in what to do."

Both Ramirez and Ausmus will begin serving their suspensions Wednesday night. Marisnick was suspended two games for the original collision with Lucroy but is able to play because he is appealing the decision.

