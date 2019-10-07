CLEVELAND — The American League has done it again.

The American League earned its seventh consecutive victory over the National League with a 4-3 win in the 90th MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland Tuesday night.

The American League has won 14 of the last 17 All-Star games and holds an all-time record of 45-43-2 against the National League heading into next year’s Midsummer Classic, which will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

A familiar face in Cleveland gave the American League a 1-0 lead over the National League in the bottom of the second inning.

During his first at-bat in his former home park, Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley smashed an RBI double to the wall in left-center field and drove in his current teammate, Alex Bregman, to put the American League in front by a run.

After getting the run-producing hit, Brantley threw both hands up in the air and pointed toward the third-base dugout to the jubilation of the crowd and his American League teammates.

Brantley said he was not sure what kind of reception he would get from the Cleveland fans, but they delivered thunderous applause during pre-game introductions, as well as his walk to home plate for the at-bat.

Following the hit, Brantley again received a rousing ovation.

The American League doubled its lead over the National League to 2-0 with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez opened the inning with a double to left field off of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler. After moving over to third base on a groundout, Sanchez came in to score on an RBI single from Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Although the American League doubled the advantage, the two-run cushion did not last long, as the National League cut the deficit in half in the top of the sixth inning.

With two outs, Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon belted a solo home run into the seats in center field.

The American League scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning when Oakland Athletics slugger Matt Chapman crossed home plate on a double play from Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts and Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo blasted a near 400-foot home run into the seats in right field.

The National League made it a one-run game, as despite being down to his last strike, New York Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso hit a two-run single to left-center with two outs in the top of the eighth inning.