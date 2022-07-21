Former Klein Collins standout drafted and signed by Astros

Jackson Loftin was one of the eight draft picks signed by Houston following the 2022 MLB Draft.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have officially signed eight draft picks, including a former Klein Collins High School standout.

Jackson Loftin, who played as an infielder for the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, was taken in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Loftin transferred to Oral Roberts after spending two seasons at Sam Houston State where he had an elite fielding percentage as a starting shortstop.

Prior to his college career, Loftin was a two-sport athlete at Klein Collins, where he helped the Tigers to a 26-9 record and a playoff berth in 6A baseball.

Loftin spent three years as a starter on the baseball team and made first-team all-district in 2018. He also played wide receiver on the varsity football team for the Tigers.

“Our Klein Family is ecstatic for Jackson as he continues to pursue his purpose after his time in Klein ISD,” Klein ISD Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown said. “He truly showcases what it means to continue Klein ISD’s tradition of excellence in athletics and we look forward to a bright future for Jackson as he joins the Astros.”

Loftin joins draft picks Michael Knorr, Trey Dombroski, Nolan DeVos, Collin Price, A.J. Blubaugh, Tyler Guilfoil and Zach Cole Jr. as the only draft picks to sign so far.

Houston drafted 21 total selections over the three-day draft. The deadline to sign draft picks is August 1.