HOUSTON — Major League Baseball may stop testing minor league players for marijuana in the near future.

A spokesperson for the MLB Players Association confirms it's negotiating a new drug policy that would remove marijuana from MLB’s list of banned substances for minor league players.

Currently, major leaguers aren’t tested for marijuana, so this would make marijuana fair game for all players.

Under MLB’s current drug agreement, minor league players face a 25-game suspension for their first positive test for a drug of abuse, a 50-game suspension for a second positive test, 100 games for a third positive test, and a lifetime ban for a fourth positive test.

In addition to removing the marijuana ban, the new policy would add opioid testing. CBS Sports reports players who test positive will be put into a treatment program rather than suspended.

Although the new agreement is not official yet, the discussions between the MLB and MLBPA are a sign of the times when it comes to marijuana in America.

