Reports: Miami Marlins players, coaches test positive for COVID-19

Multiple sources say the Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles Monday has been canceled.
Sep 26, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; A ball hat and glove is left on the pitchers mound at Marlins Park to honor Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez who was killed in a boating accident. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY

MIAMI — Multiple sources say players and coaches with the Miami Marlins have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, at least 14 people within the Marlins' organization have tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this, the team is still in Philadelphia and continues to undergo testing. 

Ken Rosenthal, an MLB insider and senior writer for The Athletic, also reported four Marlins learned they were positive for COVID-19 in the span of three days. 

According to Rosenthal, two infectious disease experts say the positive results fit the description of "a clear outbreak" within the club.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 