'A momentous day for our club' | Houston Dynamo announce signing of Mexican National Team captain

The captain of El Tri will join the Houston Dynamo as a designated player this summer, the club announced Wednesday.

El Tri's star midfielder will join the club in the summer of 2022 once his contract with Spain's reigning La Liga champions Atletico de Madrid expires.

Herrera has been at the helm of El Tri for decade with 93 appearances for the national team including a 2014 and 2018 appearance in the FIFA World Cup, and a gold medal producing finish in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

"This is a momentous day for our club, the city and our league," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said. He embodies the new ambition that Ted (Segal) has brought to our club."

Segal, who is the club's majority owner, says they've been trying to find a difference maker to put on the pitch, and that Herrera is the perfect fit.

"I was heartened to hear Hector's commitment to our club and the city of Houston," Segal said.

Herrera is regarded as one of the most decorated Mexican player to play professionally in Europe with 55 appearances in the Champions League, as well as domestic titles in Spain, at Atletico, and Portugal as part of FC Porto.

The 31-year-old will serve as a Designated Player, which allows MLS teams to compete for star international players.

Herrera's deal is for two and a half years with an option for 2025.