HOUSTON – Mayor Turner officially declared November 27 as "Simone Biles Day" in Houston and presented the gymnast with a proclamation and a key to the city on Tuesday.

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast and the third most decorated female gymnast in U.S. history.

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner brought her mom with her for the big moment.

Mayor Turner told Biles she made the entire region proud. He praised her determination and accomplishments, including 25 combined Olympic and World Championship medals.

“You are simply amazing,” Mayor Turner told Biles at the podium in front of City Council Members, meeting attendees, and several TV cameras. “What you’ve done this year and the previous years is just fantastic. You have just made the whole region…you’ve made us all so very, very proud.”

After receiving the proclamation and key, Biles addressed the council.

“Thank you guys for having me and my mom here today,” said Biles. “We really appreciate it. This is a huge thing to have, and to be a Houstonian, I take a lot of pride in that. So, I’m very excited to be here, and thank you again, Mayor.”

Nellie Biles, Simone’s mom, also thanked council members and the community.

“I don’t think that we could ever do what we’re doing, Simone could not be where she’s at, without the support of everyone and especially the support of Houston,” she said.

Several council members praised Biles for representing Houston so well and for inspiring countless young people.

Biles' old school district Klein ISD also tweeted out their congratulations saying, "Happy Simone Biles Day & congratulations to the most decorated American gymnast in history and Klein ISD alumna Simone Biles for receiving a key to the City of Houston! Your hard work and humble attitude continues to inspire everyone."

