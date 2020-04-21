TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has only been in Tampa for a few weeks, but he's already gotten in a little bit of trouble.

Mayor Jane Castor joked about the Buccaneers' new quarterback getting caught in a Tampa park working out, even though the city has shut down those spaces.

"A lot of our park staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't doing contact sports and things," she explained during a conference call with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. "[One park staff] saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks, and she went to over to tell him that the park was closed, and it was Tom Brady."

She joked that finally, the six-time Super Bowl champion had been spotted.

Brady joined the Bucs in March, after spending his entire career with the New England Patriots.

In an Instagram post, Brady wrote:

Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.

