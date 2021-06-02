Matt Bullard says he won't be back next season to call Rockets games

Former Houston Rockets player and current analyst Matt Bullard said he won't be back calling games for the Houston Rockets next season.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets TV color analyst Matt Bullard will not be returning next season to the broadcast booth.

Bullard said he was not given any reason for the decision.

Bullard is an 11-year NBA veteran and was nominated for two individual Lone Star Emmys in 2010 and 2015. He was part of the Rockets broadcast team which won the Lone Star Emmy Award for Live Production in 2013, according to his bio on the AT&T SportsNet website.

Bullard's removal is the second major change to the Rockets’ television broadcast team. Beloved play-by-play announcer Bill Worrell retired at the end of the season.

Bullard began his NBA career with the Rockets in 1990 and played nine seasons with the club, including the 1993-94 NBA championship team. He also played for the Hawks and Hornets.

