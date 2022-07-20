'Copa de Lone Star' | Man City to face off against Club América in Houston

NRG Stadium is expected to be packed full of excited soccer fans as two of the biggest names in international soccer face off.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Soccer fans get excited, a huge match is happening Wednesday night in Houston!

Manchester City and Club América are going head-to-head for the "Copa de Lone Star" at NRG stadium starting at 8 p.m.

The venue is expected to be packed full of excited soccer fans as two of the biggest names in international soccer face off.

We caught up with Man City at their training session at PNC Stadium on Tuesday. The club admits that the heat is keeping them from full strength conditioning-wise, but regardless, they said they're excited to put on a huge show for Houston soccer fans.

"A bit different to Manchester weather, which is always raining, but apart from that it's been really welcoming, and we can't wait to get out tomorrow and hopefully give the fans something good to see," said Man City defender Kyle Walker.

Club América also got some practice in on Tuesday at Episcopal High School. Some of the players decided to beat the heat by using the sprinklers to cool off.