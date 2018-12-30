The Houston Cougars have announced Major Applewhite is out as head coach.

Houston finished 8-5 this season, ending with a 70-14 blowout loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.

“We’d like to thank Coach Applewhite and his family for their commitment to the success of the Houston Football program over the last four seasons including the last two as our head coach,” said University of Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman.

In two seasons as Houston’s head coach, Applewhite compiled a 15-11 record including a 10-6 record in American Athletic Conference action. The former Texas quarterback was co-offensive coordinator at UT in 2013 under Mack Brown.​​​​​​.​

Full info: https://t.co/S3SMPTE5ko pic.twitter.com/ysoHMUmHE0 — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) December 30, 2018

After the Armed Forces Bowl, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles resigned to take a similar position at Florida State. Offensive line coach Randy Clements is expected to leave with Briles.

Media outlets around the country are speculating that West Virginia coach Dana Holgerson is who the school administrators are targeting to take Applewhite’s place.

Holgerson has strong ties to Houston and visits here regularly. He was the Coogs’ offensive coordinator in 2008 and 2009.

Quarterback Case Keenum led the nation in total offense those seasons.

Holgerson is 61-40 in eight seasons at West Virginia. He has had two 10-win seasons and was one win away from playing in the Big 12 Championship game. But Holgerson has been pursuing other opportunities, according to Big 12 sources.

Holgerson’s annual salary averages about $3.72 million.

