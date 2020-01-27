NBA legend Magic Johnson spoke movingly about Kobe Bryant's legacy on and off the court in an emotional phone interview with CBS Los Angeles.

"I thought he was going to live forever. I thought he was invincible," said Johnson. "He played like that. He walked like that. He was a confident young man."

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday

In the heartfelt tribute, Johnson shared moments that he had with Bryant, and reflected on their relationship, his impact on the city of LA and his role as a father.

"We will always remember what Kobe Bryant did on the court. We will remember what he did off the court and for the city. I do not think right now that we can put it into words what he meant for Los Angeles. I will miss him," Johnson shared.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS

-----------

RELATED: Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: What we know now

RELATED: All 9 victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash have been identified

RELATED: Celebrities, athletes and politicians react to the death of Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Former UH baseball captain, his wife and daughter killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Houston honors Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims by lighting up city in Lakers' purple & gold

RELATED: How Rockets players reacted to news of Kobe Bryant's death

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking rumors that spread after Kobe Bryant’s death in helicopter crash