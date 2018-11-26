North Carolina and Mack Brown have reportedly agreed to terms on a deal that would bring the Hall of Fame coach back to Chapel Hill for a second stint with the Tar Heels.

Inside Carolina is reporting that an announcement is expected Tuesday and that Brown has already begun to assemble his coaching staff.

Brown won 69 games during his run as North Carolina coach from 1988-97, good for second in program history. After back-to-back top-10 finishes in 1996 and '97, Brown left to become coach at Texas. There he led the Longhorns to 158 wins and a national championship during a 16-year run that included nine straight 10-win seasons.

