LUMBERTON, Texas — Some people might think cheerleading isn't a sport, but these national champions, might just prove you wrong.

Before the glitter and glam, comes hard work.

Robyn Buccholz is a coach at Cheer Town USA.

"Competition cheer is hectic, its nerve wracking, it's tears, it's blood, it's sweat, it's everything," Buccholz said.

Buccholz has been a cheer coach for almost 40 years.

"We've been to NCA 13 years in a row. I think the closest we ever got was second."

But on March 1, Cheer Town USA took home first place at the National Cheerleaders Association competition. It's the biggest cheer competition in the country.

Grace Hardin and Haidlyn Hawkins say it wasn't easy. The trophy was earned.

"Nobody expects a gym like us to go in and win," Hardin said.

The trophy was earned.

"The week before nationals we normally practice anywhere from 4-5 times a week. We work really hard to get where we want to be, and all of our hard work has paid off," Hawkins said.

For the next few weeks, these cheerleaders will be practicing on perfecting every stunt and jump for a competition at Disney World.

"I don't believe in any other sport you run, tumble, jump, throw someone in the air, not a ball -- a person. Catch them, and then be able to still dance and do it all with a smile on your face," Buccholz said.

Now the team is raising money for the trip to Disney.

They will be hosting a washer tournament at the Honkey Tonk in Silsbee, Saturday, March 14th from 11 A.M. - 4 P.M. to raise money for the trip.

Tickets are $10 per person or $20 per team.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

March 10 primaries live updates: Biden takes Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan

Southeast Texas doctor discourages attending large gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak

One taken to hospital, one arrested after shots fired call in Beaumont