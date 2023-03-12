WATCH: Texas Longhorns interim coach mobbed after winning Big 12 title

After going more than two decades without a Big 12 tourney title, the Longhorns have won two of the past three.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tumultuous regular season for the Texas Longhorns ended with another trophy on Saturday.

As players flooded off the Texas bench, right past interim coach Rodney Terry and to the middle of the court inside T-Mobile Center, where they couldn't wait to get their hands on the trophy crowning them Big 12 champions.

After the season they had, who could blame them?

It began under the darkest of clouds with their high-profile coach, Chris Beard, fired following a domestic incident. Terry was given the job and the tall task of guiding the Longhorns through a grueling schedule, and what many have called one of the toughest conferences in college basketball history.

Even after blowing past Terry to get their hands on the trophy, they made sure to show their coach the love he deserved by mobbing their fearless leader.

these are the moments 🤘 pic.twitter.com/gPkqFc70BT — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 12, 2023

"Thank God for this," Terry said after the game. "These guys just kept working every single day. They really believed in what we were trying to get done this season."

But after finishing second to Kansas in the regular season, the seventh-ranked Longhorns proved Saturday night they were champs in their own right, blowing out the third-ranked Jayhawks 76-56 in the Big 12 finals.

“There probably hasn't been a team challenged as much in terms of adversity or staying the course,” Terry said, his voice long gone hoarse. “There was no nights off. This tournament, we knew, was going to be tough as well, but we were excited about it, and these guys’ approach and their attitudes — they wanted to be champions, and they made it happen.”