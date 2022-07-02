Who are the Texans' former head coaches?

The longest-tenured head coach only lasted eight seasons.

HOUSTON — Whenever the Texans get around to announcing the next head coach, that name will be the seventh on the list, although only the fifth officially.

When the Texans got their start in 2002, Dom Capers was on the headset. He spent four seasons with the team, leaving with a record of 18-46.

Next up: Gary Kubiak. So far, he’s the longest-tenured Texans coach, having lasted eight seasons. His record: 61-64 with two division titles. (Kubiak went on coach for the Denver Broncos, with whom he won Super Bowl 50.)

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips – son of legendary Oilers coach Bum Phillips – stepped in as the interim coach when the Texans fired Kubiak. He lost the three games he coached before the team brought in Bill O’Brien.

O'Brien, the Penn State coach who’d replaced Joe Paterno, took the helm of the Texans in 2014 and he held onto that spot for seven seasons. In that time, he racked up a record of 52-48 with four division titles. The Texans dumped him after an 0-4 start to the 2020 season.

Again, the team’s defensive coordinator took on the interim coach role. Romeo Crennel had four wins and eight losses as the Texans finished up that season.

Then came David Culley, a longtime assistant coach in the NFL. His tenure ended after one 4-13 season.