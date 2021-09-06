Texans name QB Tyrod Taylor Week 1 starter; Deshaun Watson's future still up in the air

The Texans signed Taylor in March after months of dealing with Watson and all the drama surrounding him.

Head coach David Culley made the announcement Monday after months of dealing with Deshaun Watson and all the drama surrounding him.

Note: the above video originally aired on August 31.

The news came as no surprise, according to CBS Sports, but Taylor, who was signed in March, said last week he hadn't officially been told anything.

After the ugly 2020 season ended, Watson insisted he be traded. That hasn't happened yet, and though Watson reported to camp, he didn't play in the preseason.

According to reports, the Texans will declare him inactive all season and would have to pay his $10 million salary.

Texans are prepared to have Deshaun Watson on the 53-man roster and inactive every week, according to multiple league sources. Watson, who has issued a standing trade request with no deal imminent, would be paid his $10.54 million salary — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2021

To add to the mess, Watson is the target of 22 lawsuits by massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct.

There have been no criminal charges but HPD and the FBI are looking into the allegations, according to attorney Tony Busby, who represents the women.