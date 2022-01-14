Texans confirm they interviewed former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for head coaching position

The Texans aren't wasting any time replacing David Culley, who was fired Thursday after one season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are returning to the Bill Belichick coaching tree for their next head coach.

The team confirmed Friday that they interviewed Brian Flores for the position, just a day after announcing they'd fired rookie head coach David Culley.

Flores spent his last three seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins before being let go at the end of the season. The team finished the season at 9-8 after a horrible 1-7 start.

In his three years with Miami, Flores had a record of 24-25 with no playoff appearances.

Prior to taking the head coaching position with Miami, Flores spent 15 seasons with New England, starting as a scouting assistant and working his way up to linebackers coach in 2016.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio worked with Flores during his days with the Patriots.

Before joining the Patriots organization, Flores, 40, a Brooklyn native, played linebacker for Boston College from 1999 to 2002.

According to CBS Sports, Flores was a key reason QB Deshaun Watson allegedly wanted a trade to Miami.

Culley led the team to a 4-13 season and Caserio cited "philosophical differences" for the decision to cut him loose.

Another name that's been mentioned as a possibility for the Texans is Jerrod Mayo, who's never been a head coach or coordinator in the NFL.

Mayo, 35, spent the 2021-22 season as the inside linebackers coach for the New England Patriots. He's been an assistant with the Patriots for three years and also played there for eight seasons.