Plenty of firsts today when Texans and Jags kick off at NRG Stadium | Live on KHOU 11 at noon

The game is live on KHOU 11 at noon today.

HOUSTON — It’s week 1 of the regular season and the Houston Texans are opening up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There will be a whole lot of first in this one.

First off, it’ll be the head coaching debuts for David Culley of the Texans and the Jags’ Urban Meyer. Though it’s their first games as NFL head coaches, there’s no lack of experience. Combined, the two have more than 75 years of combined college and NFL coaching experience.

It’s also the first game for highly-touted rookie Trevor Lawrence, who will take his first regular season snaps for the Jags. On the other side of the ball, it’s the first start for Houston Texans’ quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Taylor was named starter earlier this week. Though Deshaun Watson is still on the roster, he’s been ruled out for the first game as his future remains unclear.

The game will get underway at noon and you can watch it live on KHOU 11.