Bills pour it on in 40-0 shutout win over Houston

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Houston Texans got roughed up in Orchard Park on Sunday, losing to Buffalo, 40-0.
In his second career start, Texans quarterback Davis Mills' was 11 for 21 for 87 yards with four interceptions. Houston falls to 1-3. Buffalo improves to 3-1.
Below are key plays in the game.
Texans vs. Bills first quarter highlights
The Texans had a hot start with this Lonnie Johnson interception of a Josh Allen pass. But Houston would turn it over on downs.
On the Texans next possession, Davis Mills would toss an interception of his own on 3rd and 10.
Buffalo got the scoring started with this Allen to Dawson Knox strike.
Texans vs. Bills second quarter highlights
Buffalo has added three field goals to push the lead to 16-0.
Texans vs. Bills third quarter
An unsportsmanlike conduct call didn't help Houston in the third, but the defense held Buffalo to another field goal. Bills now lead 19-0.
Texans vs. Bills fourth quarter
Buffalo extended the lead to 26-0 with Allen's second touchdown pass of the game to Knox.
Buffalo Bills Zack Moss adds to the lead.
Different quarterback, same results. Mitch Trubisky runs in in from the 4.