Bills pour it on in 40-0 shutout win over Houston

Houston had five turnovers in the loss in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Houston Texans got roughed up in Orchard Park on Sunday, losing to Buffalo, 40-0.

In his second career start, Texans quarterback Davis Mills' was 11 for 21 for 87 yards with four interceptions. Houston falls to 1-3. Buffalo improves to 3-1.

Below are key plays in the game.

Texans vs. Bills first quarter highlights

The Texans had a hot start with this Lonnie Johnson interception of a Josh Allen pass. But Houston would turn it over on downs.

On the Texans next possession, Davis Mills would toss an interception of his own on 3rd and 10.

#BillsMafia is going crazy after this Tremaine Edmunds INT.



📺: #HOUvsBUF on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/IdTgSI2m7g — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021

Buffalo got the scoring started with this Allen to Dawson Knox strike.

Allen finds Knox to start the scoring in Buffalo! #BillsMafia



📺: #HOUvsBUF on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/jcxKSftDBm — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021

Texans vs. Bills second quarter highlights

Buffalo has added three field goals to push the lead to 16-0.

Texans vs. Bills third quarter

An unsportsmanlike conduct call didn't help Houston in the third, but the defense held Buffalo to another field goal. Bills now lead 19-0.

Lonnie Johnson thought he had another forced turnover but the pass was ruled incomplete. Then Johnson shoves Knox, who feigns getting knocked out & Johnson gets the flag. Man, if you're Johnson wearing the #1 jersey you especially need to be a leader. Culley gave him an earful. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 3, 2021

Texans vs. Bills fourth quarter

Buffalo extended the lead to 26-0 with Allen's second touchdown pass of the game to Knox.

Buffalo Bills Zack Moss adds to the lead.