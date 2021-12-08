Deshaun Watson frustrated with media attention and he let reporters know it at Texans practice

HOUSTON — On Thursday before practice, Deshaun Watson asked Houston media members why they continue to focus on him during Houston Texans training camp.
“Why y'all all always filming me every day?” Watson said on his way to Thursday's practice. “It’s the same s--t.”
It's one of the first times he's interacted with Houston media members since the 22 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault — which he has denied — became public knowledge in March.
Watson reportedly requested a trade in January but has not spoken publicly about why he may want to leave Houston. Some believe the trade demand could be due to not having more input in the team's hiring of a new general manager and/or head coach.