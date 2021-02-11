Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III accused of driving 156 mph in fatal DUI crash in Vegas, prosecutors say

Henry Ruggs III made his first court appearance Wednesday in a wheelchair and neck brace. Prosecutors say he was drunk and caused a crash that killed another person.

LAS VEGAS — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is accused of driving 156 mph just seconds before a crash in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning killed a 23-year-old woman.

According to Prosecutor Eric Bauman, Ruggs' blood alcohol level was .161, more than twice the legal limit.

Prosecutors said a loaded gun was also found in his car and that the victim's dog was also killed in the crash.

Ruggs, 22, made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning in a wheelchair and neck brace. He's facing felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

The judge ordered a $150,000 bail for Ruggs and the highest level of electronic monitoring if he is released. Prosecutors requested a $1 million bail. He is due back in court on Nov. 10.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders on Tuesday night.

Former #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph seconds before the crash. He was at 127mph when airbags deployed. His blood alcohol level was .161, which is more than twice the legal limit. A loaded gun was also found in the car.



This is his mug shot, via @8NewsNow: pic.twitter.com/oNDFBiQWfA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2021

Police said the crash happened just before 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning involving two vehicles, including a Chevrolet Corvette driven by Ruggs.

Officers responded to the scene and found the second vehicle, a Toyota, on fire and a deceased person was inside. That person has not been identified, but prosecutors said Wednesday the victim was a 23-year-old woman.

Police did identify Ruggs, 22, as the other driver and said he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ruggs was released from the hospital to a Las Vegas jail ahead of an initial court appearance Wednesday on multiple felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show.

#BREAKING:

On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. (2/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death, which carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison. The possible sentence for reckless driving is one to six years in prison, with probation available.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they are investigating the crash on behalf of their client “and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

The Las Vegas Raiders released a statement on Tuesday saying they were aware of the crash involving Ruggs and are "devastated" for the loss of life.

Statement from Raiders on Ruggs #Raiders pic.twitter.com/Zp1yH4uYXQ — Your Boy Q (@YourboyQ254) November 2, 2021

Hours later, the Raiders announced Ruggs' release.

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

The Raiders drafted Ruggs out of Alabama with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He leads the Raiders in receiving this year with 469 yards on 24 receptions.