High-flying Rockets rookie Jalen Green selected for NBA dunk contest

Green becomes the fifth player in franchise history to represent the squad in the event.

HOUSTON — Cleveland rocks, and now so will its rims.

High-flying Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green has been selected to compete in AT&T Slam Dunk during the NBA's All-Star weekend.

In addition to the dunk contest, Green will also take part in the Clorox Rising Stars game with teammates Jae'Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun.

The Rising Stars game showcases the league's best players in their rookie and sophomore seasons.

Green will be the fifth player in franchise history to take part in the event joining Ralph Sampson, Kenny Smith, Steve Francis, and Chase Budinger.

Budinger finished as runner-up in 2012, while Francis lost out to Vince Carter in 2000.

Green, who recently turned 20, was the second pick by the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The rookie is second in scoring on the team behind forward Christian Wood, averaging 14.3 points per game while adding in 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Other players competing in the dunk contest include Orlando rookie Jalen Suggs, Golden State's Juan Toscano-Anderson, and New York's Obi Toppin.