'Back in H-town in '22' | 1B Yuli Gurriel says he'll stay with the Astros next season

HOUSTON — Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel said he'll return to the team next season.

Gurriel tweeted Thursday night that the Astros will exercise his team option for 2022.

"Happy and grateful to announce that I’ve been informed by the team, that I’ll be an Astro next season. I’ll be back in H-Town in ‘22. Let’s go get it! #ForTheH."

The AL batting champ's option is worth $8 million, a $1.5 million pay raise from his 2021 salary, according to CBS Sports.

Gurriel, 37, hit .319 with 15 homers and 81 RBIs in the regular-season. During the playoffs, he hit 311 with one homer and 10 RBIs, including three hits in Game 5 of the World Series, according to astros.com.

The popular Cuban signed by the Astros in 2016 is also a finalist for the 2021 Gold Glove Award.

Gurriel, 2B Jose Altuve, SS Carlos Correa and 3B Alex Bregman have played in 73 career playoff games together, the most of any four players in MLB history.

Altuve and Bregman will be in Houston at least three more years, but Correa is a free agent.

