World Series playlists: These are the walk-up songs for the 2021 Houston Astros

The walk-up playlists for the ALCS champions are as diverse as the lineup. They're a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll, plus some rap and Latin Urbano.

HOUSTON — Baseball is a game of traditions, and one of the fan favorites is the walk-up song.

Serious fans will know their players' stats, nicknames and the songs that play when they come up to bat.

Some players choose their own music and some have more than one. If they're in a slump, they may change things up, because baseball is also a game of superstitions.

The Houston Astros playlists range from Drake and Bad Bunny to Johnny Cash and Frank Sinatra. We have links to the videos if you want to check them out. (some lyrics may contain graphic language)