World Series playlists: These are the walk-up songs for the 2021 Houston Astros

HOUSTON — Baseball is a game of traditions, and one of the fan favorites is the walk-up song.
Serious fans will know their players' stats, nicknames and the songs that play when they come up to bat.
Some players choose their own music and some have more than one. If they're in a slump, they may change things up, because baseball is also a game of superstitions.
The Houston Astros playlists range from Drake and Bad Bunny to Johnny Cash and Frank Sinatra. We have links to the videos if you want to check them out. (some lyrics may contain graphic language)
2021 walk-up songs for Houston Astros
- Jose Altuve: Locura by Cali y El Dandee & Sebastian Yatra; or Me Llamas by Piso 21
- Michael Brantley – Walk Thru by Rich Homie Quan, featuring Problem
- Alex Bregman – Crazy by Boosie Badazz
- Jason Castro: Sicko Mode by Houston's own Travis Scott; or Wants and Needs by Drake, featuring Lil Baby
- Carlos Correa – 25/8 by Bad Bunny
- Aledmys Diaz – Patria y Vida by Yotuel, featuring Maykel Osorbo & El Funky
- Luis Garcia – Nadie Es Eterno by Tito Rojas
- Zack Greinke – My Time by Fabolous, featuring Jeremih
- Yuli Gurriel – La Curiosidad by Jay Wheeler , DJ Nelson & Myke Towers
- Christian Javier – Tecnobow by El Alfa and Diplo
- Martin Maldonado – Pepas by Farruko
- Chas McCormick – Heartless by Kanye West
- Lance McCullers Jr. - Invincible by Pop Smoke
- Jake Odorizzi – Finally Moving by Pretty Lights
- Ryan Pressly – God's Gonna Cut You Down by Johnny Cash
- Brooks Raley – Loud and Heavy by Cody Jinks
- Ryne Stanek – Still D.R.E. by Dr. Dre (ft. Snoop Dogg)
- Garrett Stubbs - That’s Life by Frank Sinatra
- Blake Taylor – Rocket Fuel by DJ Shadow & De La Soul
- Kyle Tucker – I Love by Joyner Lucas
- Jose Urquidy – La Casita by Banda MS de Sergio Lizarrage
- Framber Valdez – Creere by Tercer Cielo
