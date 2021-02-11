'They must win' | 93-year-old Astros fan attending her first World Series game

Faye Roberts is a quilter from Katy who loves the Houston Astros. She'll be in the crowd cheering them on for Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves.

HOUSTON — A 93-year old grandma will be in the sold-out crowd of 40,000+ baseball fans to pack Minute Maid Park tonight for Game 6 of the World Series.

93-and-a half to be exact, she tells us.

Faye Roberts, a quilter who lives in Katy, is attending her first-ever Astros World Series game with her granddaughter tonight.

If there was ever an Astros game to see in person, this would be it. It's a must-win game because the Atlanta Braves lead the 'Stros 3-2 in the best of seven series.

Roberts is a life-long sports fans who's loved the Astros ever since she moved to Houston in 1975. Very rarely does the grandmother miss a game. She even wears special sweatbands around her wrists when she watches. She'll be wearing a special set tonight.

“Good luck? I think it’s an Act of God,” Roberts joked about her attendance for Game 6.

When asked if she’s praying for a win: “I think they must win tonight if I’m there. I think they must win.”

#ForTheH and #ForFaye.

Gates at Minute Maid Park are about to open at 4 pm. At 3:58 pm… the #WorldSeries sign game is already strong! #khou11 SHE FLEW IN FROM MAUI!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7IyZpmeqCZ — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) November 2, 2021