Astros

'They must win' | 93-year-old Astros fan attending her first World Series game

Faye Roberts is a quilter from Katy who loves the Houston Astros. She'll be in the crowd cheering them on for Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves.

HOUSTON — A 93-year old grandma will be in the sold-out crowd of 40,000+ baseball fans to pack Minute Maid Park tonight for Game 6 of the World Series. 

93-and-a half to be exact, she tells us.

Faye Roberts, a quilter who lives in Katy, is attending her first-ever Astros World Series game with her granddaughter tonight. 

If there was ever an Astros game to see in person, this would be it. It's a must-win game because the Atlanta Braves lead the 'Stros 3-2 in the best of seven series.

Roberts is a life-long sports fans who's loved the Astros ever since she moved to Houston in 1975. Very rarely does the grandmother miss a game. She even wears special sweatbands around her wrists when she watches. She'll be wearing a special set tonight.

“Good luck? I think it’s an Act of God,” Roberts joked about her attendance for Game 6. 

When asked if she’s praying for a win: “I think they must win tonight if I’m there. I think they must win.”

#ForTheH and #ForFaye.

Credit: Family photo
Faye Roberts, a 93-year-old quilter from Katy, is attending Game 6 -- her first-ever Astros World Series game -- with her granddaughter.

   

