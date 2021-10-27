World Series Game 2 updates: Astros hold 5-2 lead over Braves

Astros fans are pumped and ready for a comeback after the Game 1 loss to the Braves.

HOUSTON — The retractable roof of Minute Maid Park was closed during pregame but it was opened less than an hour before the first pitch of Game 2 of the World Series on a beautiful 75-degree night in Houston. It’s the first time it has been open this postseason.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Giavanni Walker performed the national anthem.

Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, who spent his entire 15-year career with the Astros, threw out the first pitch a day after his former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Craig Biggio did the honors.

Nelson Cruz, who just completed his 17th major league season, was presented with the Roberto Clemente Award given annually to a player for his humanitarian efforts. Biggio, who won the award in 2007, presented the award to Cruz.

Houston rapper Paul Wall, wearing a diamond-encrusted grill, wrapped up the pregame festivities by calling out: ‘Let’s play ball.’ The rapper is a lifelong Astros fan and grew up watching the team play in the upper deck of the Astrodome.

Game updates

Jose Urquidy started for the Astros and Max Fried started for the Braves.

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Freddie Freeman drove in Travis d'Arnaud with a two-out single to left in the top of the fifth inning.

Houston 5, Atlanta 1

Michael Brantly singled in Martin Maldonado to keep the line moving for the Astros in the bottom of the second inning.

Houston 4, Atlanta 1

Martin Maldonado singled to left, bringing in Gurriel, and the throw got away, allowing Siri to score, too.

Houston 2, Atlanta 1

Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel hit back-to-back, one-out singles in the bottom of the second. Jose Siri then drove in Tucker with an infield single.

Houston 1, Atlanta 1

Travis d'Arnaud hit a homer to the Crawford Boxes to tie the game in the second inning.

Houston 1, Atlanta 0

Jose Altuve led off the bottom of the first with a double down the left-field line and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman.

Houston 0, Atlanta 0

Urquidy struck out the side in the top of the first.

Three strikeouts for José Urquidy in the first. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BfXYZwG7jq — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2021

Our pregame coverage features an open roof, Boozy Bears, bets in Congress and more!

6:42 p.m. Dusty Baker gives his son a hug before the game starts.

Dusty Baker giving his son a hug before Game 2 of the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/N8HxmjCKUb — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 27, 2021

6:20 p.m. The roof, the roof, the roof is open! And it's a lovely night to enjoy a ballgame. #LuckyFans

5:15 p.m. The walk-up playlists for the ALCS champs are as diverse as the lineup. They're a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll, plus some rap and Latin Urbano. Here's the full list.

4:30 p.m. US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is betting on the Astros to win it all in 2021. She made a friendly wager with a representative from Atlanta.

2:55 p.m. Aramark has stepped up its game with some special additions for the World Series.

Doritos Nachos: Choice of Cool Ranch or Nacho Cheese Doritos topped with queso blanco, chicken or beef fajita, topped with sour cream, fresh jalapenos, and green onions; Located in section 114.

Boozy Bears: Wash the spicy nachos down with Gummy bears soaked in Raspberry Effen Vodka; you'll find the new cocktail at the Love Street Bar and Jim Beam Bar at section 156.

1:11 p.m. Texas Children’s Hospital is supporting the Astros’ World Series journey by lighting up the Miracle Bridge in blue and orange. The lights will stay on the signature oval glass sky bridge through the World Series.