Mattress Mack giving away free tickets to see the Astros clinch (fingers crossed) the division tonight!

Stop by Gallery Furniture on I-45 North today between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to score free, free, free seats to watch the Astros beat (fingers still crossed) the Rays.

HOUSTON — Mattress Mack can "Save you Money!" if you want to go to the Astros game tonight at Minute Maid Park.

Just stop by Gallery Furniture this afternoon to score free tickets to see the 'Stros try -- again -- to clinch their division tonight against the Rays.

They've been on a run of bad luck lately and lost 7 to zip last night, so they need as many fans as possible cheering them on. Their magic number is one. If they win or the Mariners lose, Astros win the AL West for the fourth time in five years.

Note: The video in this story originally aired on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Mack has 3,000 tickets to give away between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and you can get up to six if you want to take the family or five of your very best friends.

The ticket giveaway is only at the 6006 North Freeway location while supplies last.

No purchase is necessary, but if you buy a mattress that costs at least $3,000, and the Astros win it all again this year, your mattress will be free, free free!

Thanks Mack and Let's Go, Astros!

I always thought it would be cool to be a mattress salesman…just for something to fall back on! 😜🛏 #ForTheH @MattressMack pic.twitter.com/VueHxDzvin — Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) September 30, 2021