Pregame blog: Astros fans fired up for Game 1 against the Braves

HOUSTON — Can you believe it, Astros fans? We're in the World Series for the third time in the last five years, this time against the Atlanta Braves. And it's our time, H-Town!
Games 1 and 2 are at Minute Maid where Fan Fest is already rocking.
First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. Lefty Framber Valdez takes the mound for the 'Stros and former Astros RHP Charlie Morton is the Braves' starter. Here's the Astros' full roster.
Fan Fest is underway and plenty of other fun stuff is happening in Houston leading up to the game. Scroll down for live updates.
Pregame headlines
6:15 p.m. The sports gods smiled on Houston by bringing the FIFA 2026 World Cup selection committee just in time for the World Series in H-Town. They're at Game 1 and they get to see first-hand what Houston can do for big events. "I think we have an excellent shot at it," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
5:50 p.m. Astros fans come in all shapes and sizes.🐶
5:40 p.m. Happy birthday, kid! Great way to celebrate!
5:20 p.m. The Astros are truly blessed!
4:45 p.m. What a way to welcome our new KHOU 11 meteorologist Kim Castro to our family!
4:35 p.m. The Houston Zoo is wild for the Astros!
4:20 p.m. How adorable is this? Four-year-old Yuli was born just before the 2017 World Series and he's named for La Pina.
4:04 p.m. Gates are open!
3:50 p.m. KHOU 11 starters Len Cannon and Mia Gradney are at Minute Maid to bring you all the pregame fun and festivities!
3:15 p.m. Check out this underwater video of Astros-themed pumpkins from our friends at Sea Life in San Antonio. Very cool!
2:45 p.m. Everybody loves to hate the Astros and betonline.ag says their geotagged map shows only two states besides Texas want us to win the World Series. One of them might surprise you!
KHOU 11 is your station for the best Astros coverage live from Minute Maid Park!
1:44 p.m. Here's what's on the Braves Game Day menu.
12:54 p.m. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has a bet with Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. When the Astros win the World Series, Bryant will have to wear the jersey Chief Finner wore to the 2021 home opener.
12:35 p.m. KHOU 11's Melissa Correa was with fans at the Astros team store when they heard the soundcheck for tonight's National Anthem.
12:10 p.m. The #RallyNuns return for Games 1 and 2 thanks to Mattress Mack who bought 55 tickets for the sisters. They were good luck charms at Games 1 and Games 6 during the ALCS, plus they have friends in high places.
11:22 a.m. Mayor Sylvester Turner accepted a friendly wager from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms. Here's what's at stake.
Oct. 26, 11:10 a.m. Yeah, it is!
Oct. 25, 7:57 p.m. No, we're not!
Oct. 25, 7:43 p.m. PAY THE MAN!