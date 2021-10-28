Astros hosting World Series Watch Parties at Minute Maid Park for road games

You'll need a $1 voucher to get in and they start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSTON — Want to watch the Astros battle the Braves with thousands of excited Houston fans this weekend? Just head to Minute Park where the Astros are hosting World Series Watch Parties for all three away games.

The fun begins at Street Fest on Crawford Street where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, games and more. Inside the ballpark, watch the game on the giant videoboard. Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will join the party.

Watch party vouchers

Admission: You'll need a $1 voucher to get in and all proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation. You can get the vouchers at astros.com/watchparty.

Watch party schedule

Game 3 | Friday, Oct. 29th | 5:00 p.m. | Game Time 7:09 p.m. CT

Game 4 | Saturday, Oct. 30 | 5:00 p.m. | Game Time 7:09 p.m. CT

Game 5 | Sunday, Oct. 31 | 5:00 p.m. | Game Time 7:15 p.m. CT

*In case of inclement weather in Atlanta, vouchers will correspond to the game being played (Game 3, Game 4, Game 5) regardless of what day the game is played on.

Seating

Seating is general admission in the lower level. Concession stands will be open.

Location

Minute Maid Park at 501 Crawford Street

Fans enter through the South Home Plate, Left Field and Center Field Gates beginning two hours before first pitch.

Parking

Fan parking will be available in the North and South Diamond Lots for $10.

For more information on the Astros Postseason Watch Parties, please visit www.astros.com/watchparty.

