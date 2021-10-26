'Worth Every Cent' | Mother, daughter travel from New Mexico to cheer for Astros in World Series

73-year-old Gail Love says she's celebrating the Astros and the hope for a post-pandemic world.

HOUSTON — More than 40,000 baseball fans packed Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the 2021 World Series.

If you stopped any fan and asked why they had to witness the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves, there’s a good chance you’d hear a great story. Baseball transcends sports. It’s a family tradition. It’s part of a love story or serves as inspiration.

For 73-year old Gail Love from Albuquerque, New Mexico, taking in a World Series game in 2021 is freedom ... freedom she wanted to share with her daughter.

We met the dynamic duo as they looked around the merchandise as the team shop.

“We’re big Astros fans. I used to live out here,” Gail’s daughter Erika Love Major said. “My mom, she just wanted to see a World Series game so we had to come.”

The mother was the one who purchased online tickets to the game. She said she used Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards points to pay for her airfare and hotel. She said the trip to Houston is worth every cent.

“This is coming out of the pandemic. And being locked away,” Gail Love said inside the Astros Team Store at Minute Maid Park. “It’s like freedom. You know? It’s freedom.”