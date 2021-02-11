Astros World Series Game 6 lineup: Correa bats third with Bregman seventh; Siri starts in center field

Astros manager Dusty Baker shook things up for Game 5 in Atlanta and it paid off as the bats finally came alive for the 9-5 win over the Braves.

Shortstop Carlos Correa will bat third again and shortstop Alex Bregman stays at seventh.

After losing Games 3 and 4 in Atlanta, Baker shook things up by dropping Bregman down from third and moving Correa up from fifth for Game 5.

Bregman hit an RBI double that started Houston’s comeback from a four-run deficit and Correa had three hits and two RBIs.

Bregman is hitting .111 (2 for 18) in the Series and Correa is at .263 (5 for 19).

Second baseman Jose Altuve will lead off, followed by left fielder Michael Brantley, Correa, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman, center fielder Jose Siri and catcher Martín Maldonado.

Right-hander Luis Garcia is on the mound with three days’ rest after lasting 3 2/3 innings and taking the loss in Game 3.

This is a must-win game for the Astros. The Braves are up 3-2 in the Series. Game 7 would be tomorrow night at Minute Maid.

#Astros 3B Alex Bregman...IN SPANISH...on what it would mean to win a World Series title here at home in Houston: "Winning here would be a dream for this team...we're ready to win today, it's the most important day of the year."

Ends it with: "I need to get a lot better"



