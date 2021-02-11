Astros World Series Game 6 lineup: Correa bats third with Bregman seventh; Siri starts in center field

HOUSTON — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is sticking with the same batting order he used in Game 5 for Game 6 tonight against the Atlanta Braves.
Shortstop Carlos Correa will bat third again and shortstop Alex Bregman stays at seventh.
After losing Games 3 and 4 in Atlanta, Baker shook things up by dropping Bregman down from third and moving Correa up from fifth for Game 5.
Bregman hit an RBI double that started Houston’s comeback from a four-run deficit and Correa had three hits and two RBIs.
Bregman is hitting .111 (2 for 18) in the Series and Correa is at .263 (5 for 19).
Second baseman Jose Altuve will lead off, followed by left fielder Michael Brantley, Correa, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman, center fielder Jose Siri and catcher Martín Maldonado.
Right-hander Luis Garcia is on the mound with three days’ rest after lasting 3 2/3 innings and taking the loss in Game 3.
This is a must-win game for the Astros. The Braves are up 3-2 in the Series. Game 7 would be tomorrow night at Minute Maid.
