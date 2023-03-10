Locked on NFL Power Rankings: Bills climb to No. 2 after dominating win over Dolphins

Buffalo climbs to No. 2 while Houston and Tampa Bay take big jumps in latest Locked on NFL power rankings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are roughly one quarter of the way through the 2023 NFL regular season, and things are starting to take shape in each division as we get into October contests.

The Locked on NFL podcast hosts once again collaborated on a power rankings after Week 4 of the season, and the big winner was the Buffalo Bills, who climbed from No. 5 to No. 2 after a 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, who fell from second to sixth.

The Houston Texans (+9), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6) and Tennessee Titans (+6) were other big movers, while Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and New England tumbled after rough Week 4 performances.

Below is a look at the latest power rankings, with Week 4 game results and how much each team rose (or fell) from last week's ranking.

1. San Francisco 49ers (-)

Week 4: 35-16 win over Cardinals

2. Buffalo Bills (+3)

Week 4: 48-20 win over Dolphins

3. Philadelphia Eagles (-)

Week 4: 34-31 win over Commanders

4. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

Week 4: 23-20 win over Jets

5. Dallas Cowboys (-1)

Week 4: 38-3 win over Patriots

6. Miami Dolphins (-4)

Week 4: 48-20 loss to Bills

7. Detroit Lions (-)

Week 4: 34-20 win over Packers

8. Baltimore Ravens (-)

Week 4: 28-3 win over Browns

9. Seattle Seahawks (-)

Week 4: 24-3 win over Giants

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3)

Week 4: 23-7 win over Falcons

11. Los Angeles Chargers (+5)

Week 4: 24-17 win over Raiders

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6)

Week 4: 26-9 win over Saints

13. Los Angeles Rams (+5)

Week 4: 29-23 win over Colts

14. Cleveland Browns (-3)

Week 4: 28-3 loss to Ravens

15. Green Bay Packers (-5)

Week 4: 34-20 loss to Lions

16. New Orleans Saints (-2)

Week 4: 26-9 loss to Buccaneers

17. Houston Texans (+9)

Week 4: 30-6 win over Steelers

18. Tennessee Titans (+6)

Week 4: 27-3 win over Bengals

19. Cincinnati Bengals (-7)

Week 4: 27-3 loss to Titans

20. Atlanta Falcons (-5)

Week 4: 23-7 loss to Jaguars

21. Indianapolis Colts (-)

Week 4: 29-23 loss to Rams

22. Washington Commanders (-)

Week 4: 34-31 loss to Eagles

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (-6)

Week 4: 30-6 loss to Texans

24. New York Jets (-1)

Week 4: 23-20 loss to Chiefs

25. Minnesota Vikings (-)

Week 4: 31-13 win over Panthers

26. New England Patriots (-6)

Week 4: 38-3 loss to Cowboys

27. Las Vegas Raiders (+1)

Week 4: 24-17 loss to Chargers

28. Arizona Cardinals (+1)

Week 4: 35-16 loss to 49ers

29. New York Giants (-1)

Week 4: 24-3 loss to Seahawks

30. Denver Broncos (+1)

Week 4: 31-28 win over Bears

31. Carolina Panthers (-1)

Week 4: 21-13 loss to Vikings

32. Chicago Bears (-)