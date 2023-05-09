Locked on College Football Top 25: Colorado, Duke, Kentucky sneak in after strong Week 1 performances

The SEC leads all conferences with seven teams ranked in the Locked on Top 25 poll ahead of Week 2 of the college football season.

BOULDER, Colo. — Week 1 of the 2023 college football season brought us plenty of surprises, including huge upsets by Duke over Clemson and Colorado over TCU, with Deion Sanders' new look roster helping the soon to be defunct Pac-12 conference start the season with a perfect 13-0 record.

The hosts on the Locked on college channel each voted in a poll for the top 25, and the combined results are below - with many similarities and some key differences to the AP poll which was released on Monday.

The AP poll still gave Clemson a spot just inside the Top 25 despite the loss to Duke, while the Locked on hosts bumped them in favor of Kentucky, giving the SEC seven ranked teams and catapulting them over the Pac-12 who has six.

Below is a look at the Locked on College Football Top 25 ahead of Week 2. For more, click the link below to find your favorite college podcast, available daily on your favorite podcast platforms!

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. USC Trojans

8. Washington Huskies

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

10. Texas Longhorns

11. Utah Utes

12. Tennessee Volunteers

13. Oregon Ducks

14. LSU Tigers

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

16. Kansas State Wildcats

17. Oregon State Beavers

18. Oklahoma Sooners

19. Wisconsin Badgers

20. Colorado Buffaloes

21. Ole Miss Rebels

22. Texas A&M Aggies

23. Duke Blue Devils

24. Tulane Green Wave