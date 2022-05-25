NFL post-draft conference power rankings: Seahawks, Falcons at the bottom; familiar faces on top

Agree or disagree with these NFC and AFC power rankings?

LOS ANGELES — Alrighty. We're about a month removed from the 2022 NFL Draft and most of the big free agency moves and trades have taken place around the NFL this offseason, so now it's time to look at what we're left with, across the board.

On the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, a Locked On podcast, NFL analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson discussed all 32 NFL teams, dividing them by conference and then power ranking each conference.

Some teams ranked at the bottom, especially in the NFC, are a bit shocking, until you evaluate how their teams have been decimated this offseason.

On the two shows (one for NFC, one for AFC), Williamson and Peacock explain all the reasons for the rankings and debate on ones they disagree with. Find the Peacock and Williamson podcast wherever you get your favorite shows!

Matt Williamson's post-draft NFC Power Rankings

16. Atlanta Falcons

2021 record: 7-10



Key departures: QB Matt Ryan, Edge Dante Fowler, TE Hayden Hurst, S Duron Harmon



Key additions: QB Marcus Mariota, WR Drake London, DE Arnold Ebiketie, LB Troy Anderson, QB Desmond Ridder

15. Seattle Seahawks

2021 record: 7-10



Key departures: QB Russell Wilson, LB Bobby Wagner, CB DJ Reed



Key additions: QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, Uchenna Nwosu, OT Charles Cross, LB Boye Mafe

14. Chicago Bears

2021 record: 6-11



Key departures: EDGE Khalil Mack, G James Daniels, WR Allen Robinson II, WR Jakeem Grant



Key additions: WR Byron Pringle, DT Justin Jones, CB Kyler Gordon, S Jaquan Brisker

13. New York Giants

2021 record: 4-13



Key departures: CB Logan Ryan, S Jabrill Peppers, G Will Hernandez, CB James Bradberry



Key additions: QB Tyrod Taylor, OL Mark Glowinski, EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, OT Evan Neal

12. Carolina Panthers

2021 record: 5-12



Key departures: CB Stephon Gilmore, EDGE Haason Reddick, OT Trent Scott



Key additions: G Austin Corbett, RB D'Onta Foreman, S Xavier Woods, LB Cory Littleton, OT Ikem Ekwonu, QB Matt Corral

11. Detroit Lions

2021 record: 3-13-1



Key departures: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, WR KhaDarel Hodge, S Dean Marlowe



Key additions: WR D.J. Chark, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams

10. Washington Commanders

2021 record: 7-10



Key departures: G Brandon Scherff, DL Matt Ioannidis, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, G Jamil Douglas



Key additions: QB Carson Wentz, G Trai Turner, WR Jahan Dotson, DT Phidarian Mathis, RB Brian Robinson Jr., QB Sam Howell

9. Arizona Cardinals

2021 record: 11-6



Key departures: EDGE Chandler Jones, LB Jordan Hicks, WR Christian Kirk, RB Chase Edmonds



Key additions: G Will Hernandez, WR Marquise Brown, TE Trey McBride, DE Cameron Thomas

8. Minnesota Vikings

2021 record: 8-9



Key departures: S Xavier Woods, OL Mason Cole, TE Tyler Conklin, LB Nick Vigil



Key additions: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, LB Jordan Hicks, DL Harrison Phillips, S Lewis Cine, CB Andrew Booth Jr.

7. San Francisco 49ers

2021 record: 10-7



Key departures: CB K'Waun Williams, OT Tom Compton, Edge Arden Key, G Laken Tomlinson



Key additions: CB Charvarius Ward, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., LB Drake Jackson

6. New Orleans Saints

2021 record: 9-8



Key departures: OT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams, RB Ty Montgomery, QB Trevor Siemian



Key additions: WR Jarvis Landry, S Tyrann Mathieu, QB Andy Dalton, WR Chris Olave, OT Trevor Penning

5. Philadelphia Eagles

2021 record: 9-8



Key departures: S Rodney McLeod, CB Steven Nelson, DL Hassan Ridgeway, LB Alex Singleton



Key additions: WR A.J. Brown, Edge Haason Reddick, DT Jordan Davis, C Cameron Jurgens, LB Nakobe Dean

4. Dallas Cowboys

2021 record: 12-5



Key departures: WR Amari Cooper, Edge Randy Gregory, OT La'el Collins, G Connor Williams



Key additions: WR James Washington, EDGE Dante Fowler, OT Tyler Smith, Edge Sam Williams, WR Jalen Tolbert

3. Green Bay Packers

2021 record: 13-4



Key departures: WR Davante Adams, Edge Za'Darius Smith, OT Billy Turner, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling



Key additions: WR Sammy Watkins, CB Rasul Douglas, LB Quay Walker, DT Devonte Wyatt, WR Christian Watson

2. Tampa Bay Bucs

2021 record: 13-4



Key departures: TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones II, G Alex Cappa, S Jordan Whitehead



Key additions: G Shaq Mason, WR Russell Gage, DE Logan Hall, IOL Luke Goedeke

1. Los Angeles Rams

2021 record: 12-5



Key departures: EDGE Von Miller, CB Darious Williams, G Austin Corbett, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day



Key additions: WR Allen Robinson II, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Troy Hill, OT Joe Noteboom

Matt Williamson's AFC Post-Draft Power Rankings

16. Houston Texans

2021 record: 4-13



Key departures: QB Deshaun Watson, QB Tyrod Taylor, S Justin Reid, TE Jordan Akins



Key additions: RB Marlon Mack, CB Derek Stingley Jr., G Kenyon Green, S Jalen Pitre, WR John Metchie III

15. Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 record: 3-14



Key departures: WR D.J. Chark, DT Taven Bryan, LB Myles Jack, RB Dare Ogunbowale



Key additions: WR Christian Kirk, G Brandon Scherff, DE Travon Walker, LB Devin Lloyd, C Luke Fortner

14. New York Jets

2021 record: 3-14



Key departures: S Marcus Maye, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Jamison Crowder, DT Folorunso Fatukasi



Key additions: TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin, G Laken Tomlinson, CB Ahmad Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson, Edge Jermaine Johnson II, RB Breece Hall

13. New England Patriots

2021 record: 10-7



Key departures: CB J.C. Jackson, DE Chase Winovich, G Shaq Mason, OL Ted Karras



Key additions: WR DeVante Parker, LB Mack Wilson, S Jabrill Peppers, G Cole Strange, WR Tyquan Thornton

12. Miami Dolphins

2021 record: 9-8



Key departures: WR DeVante Parker, CB Justin Coleman, RB Duke Johnson Jr., QB Jacoby Brissett



Key additions: WR Tyreek Hill, RB Sony Michel, G Connor Williams, OT Terron Armstead

11. Las Vegas Raiders

2021 record: 10-7



Key departures: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, DL Quinton Jefferson, WR Bryan Edwards, WR Zay Jones



Key additions: WR Davante Adams, EDGE Chandler Jones, CB Rock Ya-Sin, WR Demarcus Robinson, G Dylan Parham, RB Zamir White

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 record: 9-7-1



Key departures: QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR James Washington, G Trai Turner



Key additions: QB Mitch Trubisky, OL Mason Cole, G James Daniels, LB Myles Jack, QB Kenny Pickett, WR George Pickens

9. Tennessee Titans

2021 record: 12-5



Key departures: WR A.J. Brown, G Rodger Saffold, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Rashaan Evans



Key additions: WR Robert Woods, TE Austin Hooper, WR Treylon Burks, CB Roger McCreary, QB Malik Willis

8. Cleveland Browns

2021 record: 8-9



Key departures: WR Jarvis Landry, CB Troy Hill, LB Mack Wilson, WR Rashard Higgins



Key additions: QB Deshaun Watson, WR Jakeem Grant, TE David Njoku, WR Amari Cooper

7. Indianapolis Colts

2021 record: 9-8



Key departures: QB Carson Wentz, CB Rock Ya-Sin, G Mark Glowinski, EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad



Key additions: QB Matt Ryan, Edge Yannick Ngakoue, CB Stephon Gilmore, WR Alec Pierce, TE Jelani Woods

6. Denver Broncos

2021 record: 7-10



Key departures: TE Noah Fant, DT Shelby Harris, DE Stephen Weatherly, QB Drew Lock



Key additions: QB Russell Wilson, EDGE Randy Gregory, S Kareem Jackson, LB Nik Bonitto, TE Greg Dulcich

5. Cincinnati Bengals

2021 record: 10-7



Key departures: TE C.J. Uzomah, DT Larry Ogunjobi, WR Auden Tate, CB Darius Phillips



Key additions: OT La'el Collins, G Alex Cappa, C Ted Karras, TE Hayden Hurst, S Daxton Hill

4. Baltimore Ravens

2021 record: 8-9



Key departures: WR Marquise Brown, WR Sammy Watkins, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Chris Board



Key additions: DL Calais Campbell, S Marcus Williams, OT Morgan Moses, S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum, LB David Ojabo, DT Travis Jones

3. Los Angeles Chargers

2021 record: 9-8



Key departures: DT Justin Jones, Edge Uchenna Nwosu, Edge Kyler Fackrell, WR Andre Roberts



Key additions: CB J.C. Jackson, EDGE Khalil Mack, IOL Zion Johnson, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller

2. Kansas City Chiefs

2021 record: 12-5



Key departures: WR Tyreek Hill, S Tyrann Mathieu, CB Charvarius Ward, WR Byron Pringle



Key additions: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, S Justin Reid, CB Trent McDuffie, Edge George Karlaftis, WR Skyy Moore

1. Buffalo Bills