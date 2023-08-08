What to expect from Houston's C.J Stroud in preseason opener against New England

Stroud becomes the first Texans rookie quarterback to start the preseason opener since David Carr way back in 2002.

HOUSTON — The NFL preseason gets underway on Thursday, August 10, with the New England Patriots hosting the Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie quarterback C.J Stroud, the second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is going to start for the Texans, and Locked on NFL Draft hosts Damian Parson and Keith Sanchez are excited to see the young gun in action and believe this is a sign he has won the regular season job over Davis Mills.

"Seems like C.J Stroud is starting to pull away from Davis Mills," Parson said. "I'm not sure how many drives he will receive in this game, but he is supposed to be out there with the starters. I'm excited to see just how he handles a vanilla version of Bill Belichick's defense."

Stroud becomes the first Texans rookie quarterback to start the preseason opener since David Carr way back in 2002, and his head coach - DeMeco Ryans - is hoping to see Stroud handle the pressure appropriately.

“I want to see guys go out there and not make it too big," Ryans said. "I want to see that the game isn’t too big for guys. I want to see guys operate efficiently — guys fly around, have some fun playing the game.”