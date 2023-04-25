Locked On NFL Mock Draft Special 2023: Predicting NFL Draft moves for all 32 teams

Get unparalleled insight from the NFL Draft war rooms of all 32 teams in an ultimate mock draft experience only the Locked On Podcast Network can provide.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft is less than a week away and the Locked on Podcast Network worked overtime to put together a comprehensive first round mock draft, with insight and analysis from all 32 NFL show podcast hosts as well as college hosts.

The result is an in-depth mock draft experience that cannot be rivaled, with each host acting as GM and making trades and draft selections, while providing analysis on their selections.

Below is a look at how the first round shook out, which included three quarterbacks going in the first four picks and a handful of very surprising trades.

1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

6. Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, IDL, Pitt

7. Philadelphia Eagles (Mock Trade with LV: Eagles get No. 7, Raiders get No. 10, No. 62, 2024 4th): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

8. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

9. Chicago Bears: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

10. Las Vegas Raiders (Mock Trade with PHI: Eagles get No. 7, Raiders get No. 10, No. 62, 2024 4th): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

11. Tennessee Titans: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

12. Houston Texans: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

13. New York Jets: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

14. New England Patriots: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (Mock Trade with GB: Jaguars get No. 15, Packers get DE Josh Allen, pick No. 24): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

16. Washington Commanders: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

18. Detroit Lions: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

20. Seattle Seahawks: Adetomiwa Adebawore, IDL, Northwestern

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

22. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

23. Seattle Seahawks (Mock Trade with MIN: Seahawks get No. 23, Vikings get No. 37, No. 52): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

24. Miami Dolphins: Pick Forfeited

24. Green Bay Packers (Mock Trade with JAC: Jaguars get No. 15, Packers get DE Josh Allen, pick No. 24 JAC): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

25. New York Giants: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

26. Dallas Cowboys: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

27. Arizona Cardinals (Mock Trade with BUF: Cardinals get No. 27, Bills get WR DeAndre Hopkins, No. 34): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

29. Detroit Lions (Mock Trade with NO: Lions get No. 29, Saints get No. 48, No. 55): O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mock Trade with PHI: Bucs get No. 30, Eagles get No. 50, No. 175, 2024 3rd): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma